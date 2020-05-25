Rough sleeping has fallen for three years across England, the housing secretary has said.

Robert Jenrick said the last year had been "an exceptional one" with a 37% fall, after the government created an 'Everyone In' scheme to help people through the Covid-19 pandemic, but he added figures were already falling before Coronavirus.

However, Labour's shadow housing secretary, Thangam Debbonaire, told MPs there was "a real risk that the gains made last year will be lost".

