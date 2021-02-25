BBC News

'Home truths' needed on post-Covid spending, says Hammond

The government will not be able to deliver all the spending commitments it made before the Covid crisis, Lord Hammond has said.

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, the former chancellor said ministers would need to give the public "some difficult home truths" after the pandemic is over.

“That’s going to be very difficult for a government that regards its short-term popularity as very, very, important," he added.

