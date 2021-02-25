The government is being urged to close a legal loophole to stop convicted sex offenders working with children as private tutors.

The impact of closed schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for private tuition.

Although most tutors working for agencies are required to have a DBS check, including those signed up for the government’s National Tutor Programme, private tutors are not legally required to have their background record checked before working with children.

‘Sophie’ shares her story with the BBC's Greg Dawson.

