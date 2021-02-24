Ian Blackford has said “millions of families are in poverty” with unemployment in Britain “soaring” as he called for a boost to the UK economy.

The SNP Westminster leader called on the prime minister to follow President Biden, rather than see "yet another decade of Tory austerity".

Boris Johnson said the UK was investing £640bn in infrastructure, and all the SNP wanted to do was to "break up Britain with another referendum”.

PMQs: As It Happened