The UK “cannot be discriminatory” against those people who are unable to take a Covid vaccine, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson explained there would be a “proper review” about Covid passports, led by Michael Gove, who will look at the “moral, philosophical, ethical viewpoints on it”.

Some countries are looking at demanding proof of vaccination for incoming visitors, but the UK has yet to make a decision.

Mt Johnson said there were “deep and complex issues” over calls for jab passports, and banning those who did not hold one.