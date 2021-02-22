Previous plans to end Covid restrictions in England have come "without sufficient caution, without a clear plan and without listening to the science" Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader asked for medical evidence about the reopening of English schools to be published, as he called for the "speeding up" of vaccination plans for teachers and school staff.

He was responding to the prime minister outlining four dates to scale back lockdown restrictions between April and June.

