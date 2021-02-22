PM sets out final steps to lifting England lockdown restrictions
Boris Johnson has been setting out the plans to ease the coronavirus restrictions over the next four months.
Schools in England will be allowed to fully reopen on 8 March with more outdoor mixing allowed too.
Further relaxation will take place through spring and summer with the government hoping to lift all social-contact limits by 21 June, adding that things were subject to change if events change.
