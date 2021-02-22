Boris Johnson has set out his four-step plan to release England from lockdown measures.

Step one, on 8 March, will see schools reopening and two people allowed to meet outdoors for a chat.

From 29 March, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed. Outdoor sports, including football, golf and tennis, will be allowed to resume from 29 March as well.

Then shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality will reopen on 12 April in England if strict conditions are met.

