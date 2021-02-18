Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said it is "not realistic" for the Chancellor to rely on economic recovery from those who have managed to save money during the pandemic. Instead he says a new bond for savers would provide a way for "people to invest in the future of their country".

Speaking to the BBC's Vicki Young, Mr Starmer said other measures Labour is proposing included retaining the Universal Credit uplift and pay rises for key workers.

It's been ten months since Keir Starmer took over leadership of the party. On this, he said "a year ago in the leadership race people were saying to me 'is Labour going to survive,' now the question is 'when are we going to be ready to win a General election' " and hailed "significant progress" but added the biggest challenge was still "winning the trust of people who are not voting Labour."