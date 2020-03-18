Renters: Eviction ban in England extended until March
Ian Forest has been living in his home for six years, but is now facing eviction because he couldn't find work during the pandemic.
He hopes he will be able to repay his arrears before the eviction ban comes to an end in the hope that he can keep a roof over his head.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said extending the ban would ensure renters remained protected "during this difficult time".
41 minutes ago
- 41 minutes ago
BBC News
- BBC News
UK Politics
- UK Politics