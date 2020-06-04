Citing the suffragettes, Labour MP Stella Creasy spoke up for all MPs to be given maternal and paternity leave and not just those serving as ministers.

As the Walthamstow MP spoke in the Commons debate on maternity allowances bill, she revealed she was expecting her second child.

The government is changing the law so ministers like Attorney General Suella Braverman will get cover and not have to quit their jobs to go on maternity leave.

Ms Creasy said "every woman in the place" should have same the rights.

Stella Creasy threatens legal action over paid maternity leave for ministers