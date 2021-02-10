PMQs: Johnson and Starmer on virus policy for businesses
Sir Keir Starmer calls for an extension of furlough, business rate relief and VATs cuts on the hospitality sector and to bring in a hotel quarantine scheme.
Boris Johnson accused the Labour leader of a “stunt of bandwagoneering" and said he was moving "from one side to the other" on supporting businesses through the virus pandemic.As It Happened: PMQs in text, audio and clips
