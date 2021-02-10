SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford says 1.3m children under five are living in poverty which is a "truly shocking figure" and should make the government "truly ashamed".

Boris Johnson said the government was helping people with food, heating bills and free school meals were "putting our arms around the people of this country throughout the pandemic".

Mr Blackford said the PM’s reply was "pathetic" and “no answer”.

As It Happened: PMQs in text, audio and clips