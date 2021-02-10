PMQs: Plaid leader on Welsh research and development spending
Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Jones has said the government's record for spreading prosperity around the UK was "abysmal".
She said Wales received the lowest research and development spend per person of the four nations, around 40% of spend per head in England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he she was in danger of "doing Wales down and the people of Wales down".
- Published
- 50 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics