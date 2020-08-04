Blowing up war-time munitions in the sea has a “catastrophic effect” making dolphins deaf and killing fish, says actor Joanna Lumley.

The campaigner wants No 10 to make engineers use a “100 times quieter and far less damaging” technique to clear the site and install wind turbines

She says she backs wind farms, but is calling on the government to back the "far-less damaging" way of clearing armaments.

UK viewers can watch the full edition of Politics Live for 30 days from transmission

READ MORE: World War Two bombs could harm sea creatures if blown up