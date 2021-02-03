Some people in Northern Ireland feel "foreigners in our own country" an MP has told the prime minister.

The DUP's Ian Paisley said they feel "betrayed" by the Northern Ireland Protocol in the UK's post-Brexit trade deal and that "tea and sympathy would not cut the mustard".

In his response during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson criticised the EU's handling over the border and said "we will do everything we need to do" so Northern Ireland would have "unfettered" access to the rest of the UK.

