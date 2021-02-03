PMQs: Blackford on Johnson's 'utterly reckless' Scotland trip
Boris Johnson has been told he is the “worst possible leader at the worst possible time" by the SNP’s Westminster leader who criticised a visit to a Scottish plant where there had been a Covid outbreak.
But the prime minister told Ian Blackford it was his job to “visit every part of this county, nothing and no-one is going to stop me”.
Mr Johnson visited Glasgow and Livingston last week.
