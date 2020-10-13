Glastonbury has already announced it will not go ahead this summer, but will other festivals?

Lead singer of The Darkness, Justin Hawkins, says he "remains pessimistic", while some in the industry are calling for government-backed insurance to renew confidence and enable the sector to "get going again".

MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee are examining what support is needed for UK music festivals to return in 2021 and the long-term challenges to the sector.