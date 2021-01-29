The Welsh government will "stick with" the advice of medical experts on which groups will be prioritised for a virus vaccine, says the First Minister.

Mark Drakeford was asked if teachers could be moved up the list for a jab to speed up the reopening of schoolsin Wales.

He said the government "relies on the advice" of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and chief medical officers which have a priority list of nine groups, mainly ranked by age, but the government would change its mind in the JCVI changed its mind.

Mr Drakeford was also asked if schools would sit through the usual summer break.