Michael Gove: 'Only right for PM to visit frontline of vaccine rollout'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit Scotland later, where he is expected to emphasise the strength of the UK working together in the fight against Covid-19.
The SNP said the prime minister was panicking as opinion polls showed declining support for the union, amid growing calls for another Scottish independence referendum.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Michael Gove said that Boris Johnson was "a huge asset" in Scotland.
