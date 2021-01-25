Covid-19: Boris Johnson on quarantine hotels for UK arrivals
The UK could require anyone arriving in Britain to be taken to a hotel on arrival, the prime minister has suggested.
Boris Johnson said the government was "definitely” looking at the plan, but said the UK already had “one of the tightest regimes in the world”.
He listed the existing requirements for a negative test, a passenger locator form and the need to self-isolate on arrival in Britain.
