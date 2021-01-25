Covid-19: Boris Johnson on date for reopening English schools
Boris Johnson has said teachers and pupils will be told “as much as we can, as soon as we can” about reopening schools.
But the prime minister declined to be give a date when English schools would be fully open again.
He warned the general lockdown restrictions actors England “will go on a little bit more”. But the prime minister added there were daily checks “trying to work out when we are going to be able lift restrictions”.
