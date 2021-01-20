The SNP Westminster leader has raised criticism of Boris Johnson voiced by his predecessor Theresa May in a national newspaper.

Ian Blackford called on the prime minister to reverse his “cruel policy” of cutting international aid for the “world’s poorest”.

Boris Johnson did not directly answer the question, but said the UK must have the "best possible" relationship with the US and that Britain was “embarking on a quite phenomenal year” in relation to climate change, Nato and trade policies.

The Speaker pulled up the PM for again mispronouncing the SNP’s full title.

