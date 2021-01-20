The Lib Dem leader has asked the prime minister what has happened to the independent Covid inquiry he was “promised” six months ago.

Sir Ed Davey said the NHS was “on its knees” and that another 50,000 people had since died in the UK since his previous request.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it did “not seem sensible” to hold an inquiry now, but that the government would “learn lessons in due course”.

