Dame Louise Casey says the government would "go back to being the nasty party" if it reverses the £20 increase of universal credit.

The government's former homelessness adviser told the BBC that the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted "wounds, far deeper and greater than anything I have ever seen in my lifetime".

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Dame Louise said it would be "too punitive" to continue with plans for the benefit top-up to be temporary until 31 March.

She said the government needed "a strategy for Britain" to come out of the pandemic, and the Treasury needed to "step back and think about what economic policy do we want to put in place, not to cut off the noses of people".