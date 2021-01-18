A roofer has told the BBC that the £20 increase in universal credit has taken him from "not having enough to barely having enough" money during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carl Hackshaw from Croydon told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg he was forced to apply for the benefit after a back injury meant he was unable to continue in his job.

Mr Hackshaw spoke to the BBC just before MPs started a debate on whether to extend the £20 weekly increase in the benefit, which is due to end in March.

The Labour-backed motion would not be binding on the government, but ministers have said all measures of support would be kept under "constant review".