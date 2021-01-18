A former work and pensions secretary has said he wants the UK government to extend a temporary £20 weekly universal credit increase for another 12 months.

Stephen Crabb is planning vote for a Labour motion, telling the BBC he has "never voted against my party whip before."

The Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire added he felt "very strongly” the current Treasury plan to end the measure “will cause hardship for families."

Monday's vote in Parliament will not be binding as it is an opposition motion.