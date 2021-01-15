Child social care review chair promises 'radical plan'
The new chair of the Independent Review into Children's Social Care in England has been explaining its remit to the BBC.
Josh MacAlister said it was positive the review would have "broad terms of reference", and that it "was not prompted by a crisis".
He said the review would engage with ministers and civil servants to form a plan that "can be implemented, but is radical".
