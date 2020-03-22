Covid-19: DUP MP says donated kidney discarded in pandemic
The DUP’s Ian Paisley has failed to trigger an emergency Commons debate on the discarding of donated kidneys during the coronavirus pandemic.
The MP for North Antrim said he had heard some viable organs had been discarded, and called for transplant operations to continue, perhaps using private facilities.
But deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing later told him it would be not be allowed, but a health minister was present and listening to his request.
