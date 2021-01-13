Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it "should not have taken social media to shame the PM into action" over free school meals for children.

In a fiery exchange, Boris Johnson was reprimanded by the Speaker for calling the Leader of the Opposition "hypocritical and absurd" and was advised to withdraw some of his claims, before the PM set out government spending to help the "poorest and neediest in society".

