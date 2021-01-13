The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has asked the PM for "direct government intervention" to ensure Northern Ireland has "unfettered access" to the UK internal market, as he asked about the level of food on shop shelves and missing parcel deliveries.

Boris Johnson admitted there were "teething problems", but said no lorries had been turned back, and goods were "flowing effectively and in normal volumes" across the Irish Sea.

