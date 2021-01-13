The prime minister has told MPs "many parts" of England were "seeing the beginnings of some signs" that lockdown measures were "starting to have an effect".

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson "sat on his hands for two weeks" and asked he why he delayed a lockdown for 17 days despite rising infection rates, in late December.

But the PM Boris Johnson says the government took action "within 24 hours" of learning about new Covid-19 variant.

