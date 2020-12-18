The education secretary has told the education select committee that suppliers delivering parcels that are not up to the expected standards "will not be tolerated".

Gavin Williamson said he was "absolutely disgusted" by a photo posted on social media showing a food parcel's contents.

Chartwells, the firm which supplied the parcel, has apologised.

Food parcels have been sent to pupils in England who would normally be eligible for free school meals while schools are closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Williamson said schools would be able to offer vouchers rather than food parcels from next week.