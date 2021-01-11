There will be 50 regional vaccine sites across England by the end of the month, Boris Johnson has announced.

Visiting one of the new sites in Bristol, he said two million people and "may be a bit more" have received one of the two licensed vaccines, with some having a second jab taking the total to 2.4 million injections by Monday.

The prime minister said it was a “huge ask" for teams to hit the target of 13 million jabs for the most vulnerable people by mid-February, but "we will throw everything at it to deliver that target”.

He added around 40% of those 80-years-old or older have received the vaccine so far.