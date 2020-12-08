Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said international travellers will have to test negative for Covid-19 in order to enter the UK.

People arriving by plane, train or boat, including UK nationals, will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are in.

The new measures are expected to come into force across the UK next week, and "as soon as possible" in Scotland.

It will be on top of the rule to self-isolate for 10 days when arriving in the UK.