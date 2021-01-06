A series of “unnecessary training modules” including fire safety and terrorism are no longer required for those giving the Covid-19 vaccine, Matt Hancock has announced.

The health secretary said he was a “fan of busting bureaucracy” and a list of requirements was removed on Thursday morning.

He was responding to Tory backbencher Sir Edward Leigh who said he had seen the “ridiculous form” with “bureaucratic rubbish” handed to GPs ahead of them being allowed to administer the jab, which said they should have received diversity and equality training.