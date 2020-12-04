Boris Johnson announces national lockdown to control Covid-19 variant
Boris Johnson has announced new national lockdown measures for England.
Speaking in a televised address, the prime minister called the "spread of new variant is both frustrating and alarming".
Scientists believe it is between 50% and 70% more transmissible, so people are much more likely to catch the virus and to pass it on.
Hospitals are also under more pressure from Covid than at any time since start of pandemic.
- Published
- 46 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics