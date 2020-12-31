Brexit marked by the chimes of Big Ben
The bongs of Big Ben at at 23:00 GMT at the Palace of Westminster in London have signalled the UK's departure from EU trading rules.
The trade deal was agreed by the two sides on Christmas Eve, and passed by MPs on Wednesday.
It means changes to UK rules on travel, trade, immigration and security.
Big Ben has been being undergoing restoration work since 2017, but the chimes were turned back on for the historic day.
