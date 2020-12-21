BBC News

PM Boris Johnson: 'Supermarket supply chain strong and robust'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said delays at Dover only affect "human-handled freight" - about 20% of the total going to continental Europe.

Speaking at a press conference he reassured the public on food supplies saying: "British supermarkets say supply chains are strong and robust".

He added that he understands the concerns of 'our international friends' over the new variant.

UK Politics