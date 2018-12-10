An SNP MP was ordered out of the Commons after he refused to stop protesting as MPs began a vote on the UK Internal Market Bill.

As Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton moved to call a vote, Drew Hendry continued to protest and tried to remove the mace from it place in the Commons.

When he refused to stop talking and sit down he was “named”, which removes him from the Commons. The cameras briefly went dark as the deputy Speaker was heard calling him "very childish".

The mace is the symbol of authority in Parliament, and if it is not in its place at the dispatch box the Commons cannot meet or pass laws.