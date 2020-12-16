There has been “unanimous agreement” between the UK government and the devolved administrations on the easing of restrictions over families meeting, says the prime minister.

Boris Johnson called on people to "exercise a high degree of personal responsibility" over Christmas, which he said would be a "tricky time".

Sir Keir Starmer has called on him to listen to medical advice, but the prime minister claimed the Labour leader wanted to "cancel Christmas".

BBC coverage of PMQs