Covid: Starmer calls for 'pretty urgent' review of Christmas rules
The government needs to "review" and "toughen up" the planned Christmas virus restrictions, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader warned “doing nothing is not really viable” but his party would support the government if it did “the responsible thing”.
Sir Keir called for a “pretty urgent” review ahead of a UK-wide easing of restrictions from 23 to 27 December.
