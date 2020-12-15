Raab on UK making future trade deal with India and neighbours
Britain can look for free trade deals with "India and the Indo-Pacific region" when it leaves its transition period with the EU, the foreign secretary has said.
Speaking in New Delhi, Dominic Raab said the UK has been “sometimes been too myopically-focused just on Europe" but it was about to “regain control” to make new deals "where growth opportunities in the future will be".
