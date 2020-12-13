The UK and EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks following a call between leaders on Sunday.

After the call, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was 'the responsible thing to do to go the extra mile'.

In a statement from Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK would continue to try to make a deal but that preparations for a move to trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules must continue.

He added: 'Whatever happens, the UK will do very, very well.'

Read more here.