Brexit trade talks: EU and UK leaders vow to 'go the extra mile'
The UK and EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks following a call between leaders on Sunday.
After the call, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was 'the responsible thing to do to go the extra mile'.
In a statement from Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK would continue to try to make a deal but that preparations for a move to trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules must continue.
He added: 'Whatever happens, the UK will do very, very well.'
