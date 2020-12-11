Malcolm Turnbull: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull warned the UK over an 'Australian-style' trade deal, on the BBC's Question Time.
He said leaving EU trading rules without a deal would be "disappointing" for Britain.
"Australians would not regard our trade relationship with Europe as being a satisfactory one," he warned, adding "Australia's relationship with the EU is not one, from a trade point of view, that Britain I think would want, frankly".
PM Boris Johnson has described leaving the EU single market without a deal as being on "Australian" terms, although Australia does not currently have a comprehensive trade deal with the EU.
- Published
- 16 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics