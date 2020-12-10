Trade talks: Rachel Reeves on Boris Johnson in Brussels
The UK has not heard from the prime minister despite him taking charge of negotiations with the EU, Rachel Reeves has told MPs.
The shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said there was a “sense of huge dismay” in the news overnight from talks in Brussels.
She said businesses “need to know what on Earth is going on” when asking about the timing of future trade talks with the EU.
- Published
- 38 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics