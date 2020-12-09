The Labour leader quoted the CBI and NFU calling for a trade deal between the UK and the EU, adding the PM should listen to them and not Tory MPs.

Boris Johnson said £1bn had been invested in getting ready for “whatever the trading relation is” from 1 January, with other money for customs and ports.

Sir Keir Starmer asked if the government had an extra 50,000 customs agents “trained and ready to go”, but later claimed the PM had “no idea” about the answer.

