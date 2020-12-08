The environment secretary has said he can see "no reason” why the UK and France will not get along fine when new trading arrangements come in to force for UK food exports into the EU.

But George Eustice was pressed by Conservative MP Sheryll Murray who said French fishermen and farmers "do tend to protest on a regular basis" and she wanted to know if he had spoken to the French government.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee chairman Neil Parish told Mr Eustice he would "need to be ready" to make sure exports could continue into France.