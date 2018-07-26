Crucial negotiations to secure a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU are to resume in Brussels.

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost will meet EU counterpart Michel Barnier in Brussels to try to bridge the two sides' "significant differences", with one of the major disagreements being access to UK waters by the EU's fishing fleets.

The French MP Alexandre Holroyd from the En Marche party was asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr about the fairest deal for both British and European fishermen.