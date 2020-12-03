Williamson: UK got vaccine first because "we are a much better country"
Gavin Williamson has said the UK was the first country to get a Covid vaccine because it is "a much better country" than others.
Asked if Brexit directly helped the vaccine approval process, the education secretary said "the brilliant people" in the UK medicine's regulator had managed to make it happen quickly.
The comments were made during an appearance on LBC radio.
